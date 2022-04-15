Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$169.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

