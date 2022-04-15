Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

