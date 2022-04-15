Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $89.00 to $96.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $89.00 to $96.00.

4/6/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00.

3/31/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/21/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Like the last few quarters, operating expenses were high in fourth-quarter 2021, hurting the bottom line. Evidently, operating costs increased 11.4% year over year in fourth-quarter 2021. With oil prices moving up, expenses on fuel surged 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, weakness pertaining to Canadian grain (grain volumes were down 21%) due to supply-chain crisis and an unfavorable weather in British Columbia also hurt results. The company expects the challenges pertaining to Canadian grain to persist in the first-half of 2022. Fourth-quarter automotive and intermodal volumes were down 19% and 5%, respectively However, closure of the Kansas City Southern buyout is a huge positive. Improvement in the freight scenario is an added positive. Efforts to reward ita shareholders, even in the current uncertain times, is very encouraging.”

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $672,023,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

