Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Analysts predict that Canon will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,018,000.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.