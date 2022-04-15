Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

