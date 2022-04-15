Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Archaea Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

LFG opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $7,869,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $4,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

