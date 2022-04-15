Capital One Financial Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

