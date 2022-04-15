Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ovintiv stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

