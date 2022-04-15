Capital One Financial Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $314,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 50.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 52.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

