CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $104.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

KMX opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

