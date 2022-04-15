CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

