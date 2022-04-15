Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CADNF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
CADNF opened at $10.17 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
