Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CSTL opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.