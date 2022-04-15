Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.24. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

