Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CE stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celanese by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

