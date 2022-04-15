Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $145.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.76.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $223,876,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $200,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

