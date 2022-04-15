Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLLNY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($72.83) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

