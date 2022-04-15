CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CIG stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.