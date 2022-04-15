Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CETX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.56.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Cemtrex (Get Rating)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
