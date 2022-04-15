Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.76. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,533,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,167,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

