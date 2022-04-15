Centamin (LON:CEY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 120.33 ($1.57).
Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 97.24 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.59. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61).
Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Featured Articles
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.