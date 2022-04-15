Centamin (LON:CEY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 120.33 ($1.57).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 97.24 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.59. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

