Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CNA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.18.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($106,747.04). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,435.21). Insiders acquired 2,845 shares of company stock valued at $231,767 over the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

