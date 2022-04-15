Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Century Communities stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
