Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Century Communities stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

