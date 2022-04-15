Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CERE opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.87.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,000 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,379 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 237,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

