Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

