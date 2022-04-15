Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $142.78 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.27.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,675,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

