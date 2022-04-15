Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) versus Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Financial Contrast

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 1.92 -$5.72 million N/A N/A Cheniere Energy $15.86 billion 2.24 -$2.34 billion ($9.25) -15.08

Stabilis Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheniere Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% Cheniere Energy -14.77% 30.72% 1.24%

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Stabilis Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG. The Power Delivery segment provides power delivery solutions to the global energy industry through its subsidiary in Brazil and joint venture in China. The company was founded on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

