Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

