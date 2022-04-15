China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.99.
SNP opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.