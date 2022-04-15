China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.99.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

SNP opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.