China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.99.

SNP stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.4674 per share. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 190,322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 148.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

