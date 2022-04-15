Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $32.86 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,975.69.

CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,634.00.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.