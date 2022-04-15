Christopher Samuel Buys 122 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,182.18 ($1,540.50).

On Thursday, March 31st, Christopher Samuel acquired 90 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £892.80 ($1,163.41).

ATST stock opened at GBX 978 ($12.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 867.84 ($11.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 965.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,002.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

