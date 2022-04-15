CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

