CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 225.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHSCO opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. CHS has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

