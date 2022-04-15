Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 247.5% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CVII opened at $9.79 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

