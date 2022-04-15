Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.53. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $210.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

