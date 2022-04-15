CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.17. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of C$9.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.78.

