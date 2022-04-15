CIBC Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$706.81 million and a PE ratio of -92.33.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

