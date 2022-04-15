Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,542 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,204,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CIEN stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.
Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
