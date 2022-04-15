Citigroup Begins Coverage on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

