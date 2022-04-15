Citigroup Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $152.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.