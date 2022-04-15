Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 692,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

