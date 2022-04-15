Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 442,783 shares of company stock worth $7,540,881.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,566,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 437,366 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

