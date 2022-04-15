Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 665,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 433.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 105,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

