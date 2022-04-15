Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Up 229.6% in March

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the March 15th total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. lowered their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 297.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

