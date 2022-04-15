CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in March

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 1,012,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

DOCRF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

