CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in March

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 1,012,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
DOCRF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
About CloudMD Software & Services (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.