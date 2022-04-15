Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLV stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

