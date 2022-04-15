Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GLV stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.