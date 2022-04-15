CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $267.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $268.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.85.

NASDAQ CME opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

