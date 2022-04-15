Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $513,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 38.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 151,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $545,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $506.84 million, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

