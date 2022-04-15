Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in March

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CRZBY stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

CRZBY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.54) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.89) to €11.70 ($12.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.57) to €7.80 ($8.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

