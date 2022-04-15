Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in March

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CRZBY stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.
CRZBY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.54) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.89) to €11.70 ($12.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.57) to €7.80 ($8.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.
Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
